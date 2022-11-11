96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jon Pardi’s little ranch hand + John Osborne’s dynamic duo: Meet the proud dads-to-be of the CMA Awards

November 11, 2022 5:00AM CST
ABC

The dads-to-be of country music were out and about at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night. For one, there was Vocal Duo of the Year-nominated Shay Mooney — one half of Dan + Shay — who is currently expecting his third child with wife Hannah.

In fact, the Vocal Duo of the Year category was brimming with soon-to-be dads this year. Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne announced just hours before the ceremony that he and his wife, Lucie Silvas, are expecting twins; when the sibling duo won in their category, John couldn’t help but shout out his proud new dad status from the stage.

On the red carpet before the show, John explained that he and Lucie’s journey to parenthood hasn’t been easy.

“My wife and I have been trying for a very long time and we’ve done IVF. It was a long journey and finally worked out,” he detailed to ET Online. “If anyone out there is struggling with IVF or fertility, just hang in there. It worked for us and I feel very lucky.”

Meanwhile, soon-to-be girl dad Jon Pardi walked the red carpet with his wife, Summer, who dressed her baby bump in a cut-out white and silver gown.

“Summer, she’s perfectly fine. She’s not sick. She’s super healthy, baby’s healthy,” Jon said, updating ET Online on the pregnancy. “We’re just gonna get a little nursery soon, and then stay up all night.”

They’ve also picked out a name for their little girl, and Jon says it’s set in stone. “We have a name. It’s done,” he said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

