Jon Vincent From EarlyBlackFriday.com goes Beyond the Mic
Every year, we check with Jon Vincent from EarlyBlackFriday.com to find the places to go and save money and the deals to avoid!
The biggest bang for your buck can be gotten at Wal-mart, toys might be better this year and socks are going to be cheaper at Kohls. Time for more insight on saving money from Jon Vincent!
I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.
I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”