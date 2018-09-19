Jones, Peet Win Doubles Title in Midland

Freshmen duo captures first doubles titles since 2011

MIDLAND, Texas – In the first tournament of their collegiate careers, freshmen Sydney Jones and Olivia Peet captured the doubles title of the Racquet Club Invitational this weekend.

The title was the first for the Lady Raider Tennis program since Samantha Adams and Kenna Kilgo won the doubles title in 2011.

“The beginning of every season is always interesting because the newcomers are getting used to playing each other,” Head Coach Todd Petty said. “I thought Sydney and Olivia were great together this weekend and showed the chemistry we look to build for doubles pairs throughout the season.”

Peet and Jones won four straight matches on their way to the title. The duo opened with an 8-4 victory over UAB’s Grzywocz and Hrabalova in their first match of the weekend.

The pair battled with Genovese and Brogan from TJC and picked up a 9-8 win to secure their spot in the finals. Jones and Peet clinched the title with an 8-6 victory over ACU’s Stewart and Adams, wrapping up a 4-0 weekend.

In singles action, Peet picked up two wins in the main draw to advance to the quarterfinals. She took down two seasoned veterans, Nanaka Takeuci (UTA) and Sammi Smith (Penn State) in straight sets.

Freshmen Jones and Isa Di Laura also picked up their first singles wins in the Lady Raider uniforms. Jones defeated Autumn Crossnoe of ACU in straight sets (6-1, 6-4), while teammate Di Laura defeated UTEP’s Erandi Martinez, 6-3, 6-3.

Five of the Lady Raiders are set to compete in the Lubbock 25K event held at the McLeod Tennis Center this week. The team continues fall action this weekend at the TCU Big Five Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

2018 Racquet Club Collegiate Invitational Results – Sept. 14-16

SINGLES – Main Draw

Round of 32

Sydney Jones (TTU) def. Autumn Crossnoe (ACU): 6-1, 6-4

Isa Di Laura (TTU) def. Erandi Martinez (UTEP): 6-3, 6-3

Olivia Peet (TTU) def. Nanaka Takeuchi (UTA): 6-3, 6-1

Maria Genovese (TJC) def. Reagan Collins (TTU): 6-0, 6-0

Round of 16

Olivia Peet (TTU) def. Sammi Smith (Penn State): 7-6, 6-2

Gabby O’Gorman (Penn State) def. Sydney Jones (TTU): 6-3, 6-2

Camila Westbrooks (Arizona) def. Isa Di Laura (TTU): 6-1, 7-6

Quarterfinals

Momoka Horiguchi (UTA) def. Olivia Peet (TTU): 7-6, 6-2

SINGLES – Back Draw

Round of 16

Almudena Bosa (UTA) def. Reagan Collins (TTU): 6-0, 6-3

DOUBLES

Round of 16

Jones/Peet (TTU) def. Grzywocz/Hrabalova (UAB): 8-4

Sawyer/O’Gorman (Penn State) def. Collins/Di Laura (TTU): 8-5

Quarterfinals

Jones/Peet (TTU) def. Pitts/Crossnoe (ACU): 9-7

Semifinals

Jones/Peet (TTU) def. Genovese/Brogan (TJC): 9-8

Finals

Jones/Peet (TTU) def. Stewart/Adams (ACU): 8-6

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

The post Jones, Peet Win Doubles Title in Midland appeared first on Rock 101.1.