Jordan Davis and wife Kristen welcome a baby girl named Eloise Larkin

ABC/Image Group LAJordan Davis and his wife are now the proud parents of a baby girl named Eloise Larkin.
“Excited to announce that me and Kristen have welcomed a beautiful baby girl…” Jordan announced Tuesday morning on his socials. “Momma and baby are both doing great, and I wanna thank everyone for the well wishes and love.”
Eloise was born Sunday in Nashville, weighing eight pounds and measuring 19.75 inches.
The “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” singer told Entertainment Tonight his first child’s name is a “family thing,” and also hinted he may regret the couple’s decision to not find out the baby’s sex ahead of time.
“I’m tired of calling it ‘the baby’ or ‘it,’” he said last week on the red carpet at the CMA Awards.
You can check out a picture of Eloise and her parents via ETOnline.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.