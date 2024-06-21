96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jordan Davis approaches Nissan Stadium with less nerves this year: “I’m definitely a lot calmer”

June 21, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Nerves are now a thing of the past for Jordan Davis.

Chatting with the press at this year’s CMA Fest, Jordan — who’s currently headlining his Damn Good Time World Tour and opening for Luke Combs‘ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour — recounted his stressful Nissan Stadium debut and how it’s feeling very different this year.

“Last year was the first time I ever played the stadium, and I’m definitely a lot calmer right now than I was last year. I remember doing interviews and stuff before and trying to keep it together, but I was pretty shaky,” Jordan recalls. 

“This time, you know, it’s just excitement,” he says. “It’s an honor to get to play it, and especially this stage. I remember, many years, hoping to make the jump across the river and play it, so I don’t take it for granted.”

You can catch Jordan’s performance of “Next Thing You Know” on the Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll-hosted CMA Fest special, airing June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

To see Jordan at a show near you, head to jordandavisofficial.com.

