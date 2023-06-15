96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jordan Davis drops emotional “Next Thing You Know” video

June 15, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis has dropped the music video for his fast-rising single, “Next Thing You Know.”

The touching slice-of-life video chronicles the various life chapters Jordan sings about in his song: Falling in love, dating, marriage, pregnancy, parenthood, sending kids off to college, retirement and being grandparents.

“Next Thing You Know,” which Jordan penned with Josh OsborneGreylan James and Chase McGill, is #3 and ascending to the top of the country charts.

The track is the third single from Jordan’s sophomore album, Bluebird Days, which also spawned the #1 hits “What My World Spins Around” and “Buy Dirt” with Luke Bryan.

