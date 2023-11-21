96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jordan Davis is excited to be the “turkey-frying guy” on Thanksgiving

November 21, 2023 1:15PM CST
Share
ABC

Jordan Davis has a lot to look forward to every Thanksgiving. 

In addition to family time and watching football, Jordan says he anticipates prepping up the turkey — a favorite Thanksgiving tradition of his.

“I just recently got into frying the turkey, so I’m the turkey-frying guy, and I’m getting pretty good at it. So, I would have to say that’s [the] thing that I look most forward to,” he shares.

When it comes to a favorite Thanksgiving side dish, the “Next Thing You Know” hitmaker knows exactly what’s at the top of his list.

“Macaroni and Cheese – anytime. Thanksgiving, a random Tuesday. I don’t care. I’m a Macaroni and Cheese guy,” says Jordan.

Jordan’s currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts with “Tuscon Too Late.” The track is off his latest album, Bluebird Days, which arrived in February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Now Maren Morris Is Trying To Claim She Never Left Country
2

Tony Bradford Organizes Turkey Drive for Lubbock Community
3

From Firehouse to Chief's Office: Clare Frank's Remarkable Memoir
4

Into the Wild: Kris Thompkins' Epic Journey in Conservation Activism
5

Magan Marder Brown from Junior League of Lubbock discussing Holiday Happening