96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jordan Davis keeps spinning at #1

January 23, 2023 2:00PM CST
Share
Jordan Davis keeps spinning at #1

MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis makes it two in a row this week as “What My World Spins Around” spends its second week at the top of the country chart. 

“Spins” is the second single from the Louisiana native’s upcoming Bluebird Days album. Last week, appropriately, he previewed his second full-length effort at Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Cafe.

On Friday, Jordan also released the new track “No Time Soon” ahead of the full record, which arrives February 17.

“What My World Spins Around” is Jordan’s fifth #1, following “Buy Dirt,” “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” “Take It from Me” and “Singles You Up.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
5:01pm
Some GirlsJameson Rodgers
4:58pm
It Goes Like ThisThomas Rhett
4:55pm
How It Oughta BeShane Profitt
4:52pm
That LookAaron Watson
4:43pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Houston Rodeo Announces 2023 Lineup
2

Hopes of Keeping Joyland Open Fade (With Additional Information)
3

Man Brings Wife Back To Life……Sorta
4

71st Annual Pancake Festival
5

New Domino’s® Store in Lubbock is Now Open