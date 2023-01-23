Jordan Davis keeps spinning at #1

MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis makes it two in a row this week as “What My World Spins Around” spends its second week at the top of the country chart.

“Spins” is the second single from the Louisiana native’s upcoming Bluebird Days album. Last week, appropriately, he previewed his second full-length effort at Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Cafe.

On Friday, Jordan also released the new track “No Time Soon” ahead of the full record, which arrives February 17.

“What My World Spins Around” is Jordan’s fifth #1, following “Buy Dirt,” “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” “Take It from Me” and “Singles You Up.”

