Jordan Davis lands fifth number one

January 17, 2023 5:00AM CST
Jordan Davis is celebrating his fifth number one single. His latest track, “What My World Spins Around,” which he wrote with Ryan Hurd and Matt Dragstrem, tops the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase country charts this week. 

“Thank you country radio, thank you all for supporting this song,” he shares in a video on Instagram. “It’s crazy. I can’t believe I’m celebrating my fifth number one. That’s crazy, thank you all so much.”

He also added in the caption that he feels “grateful to get to make music with crazy talented people like @ryanhurd & @mattdrag,” noting, “Thank y’all for loving this song and making it a special one, can’t wait to hear y’all sing it with us on the road this year!”

“What My World Spins Around” will be featured on Jordan’s upcoming album, Bluebird Days, which drops February 17.

