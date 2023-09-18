Jordan Davis loved celebrating the country music community at ACM Honors

Get ready for another star-studded special: ACM Honors.

The 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors is airing on Fox September 18. This year’s ACM Special Awards honorees include Tim McGraw (ACM Icon Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Triple Crown Award), Kane Brown (ACM International Award) and former Universal Music Group Nashville CEO Mike Dungan (ACM Icon Award).

The show will also feature a plethora of performances, including Brett Young‘s cover of Tim’s “Don’t Take The Girl,” Lee Brice‘s spin on Kane’s “Like I Love Country Music” and Jordan Davis‘ performance of “Buy Dirt” with Christian artist Anne Wilson.

For Jordan, being at this year’s ACM Honors goes beyond the hype of singing onstage. It’s about being in the same room with his peers, and celebrating those in the spotlight and behind the scenes.

“Anytime I get to see buddies and people that I haven’t seen in a long time, it’s awesome. But also, too, we get to honor the people behind the scenes, the people that we see on an everyday basis on the road that’s kind of our home away from home,” Jordan tells the press at this year’s ACM Honors.

“A lot of the people that are here tonight, they kind of take care of us when we’re on tour busses,” he says. “So it’s good for us to be able to get together and say thank you.”

The 16th annual ACM Honors airs September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

