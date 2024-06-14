96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jordan Davis + NEEDTOBREATHE team for ‘Among Friends’

June 14, 2024 2:30PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis and rock group NEEDTOBREATHE have dropped their two-song set, Among Friends.

The project features new duet renditions of Jordan’s “Buy Dirt” and NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Banks,” and arrived alongside the airing of CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis on Thursday.

“‘Banks’ is my favorite @needtobreathe song and ‘Buy Dirt’ is their favorite of mine, so we grabbed at this opportunity to share these reimagined versions with y’all,” Jordan says on Instagram.

Among Friends is out now on digital platforms.

In case you missed it, you can also watch Jordan and NEEDTOBREATHE’s onstage performances of “Buy Dirt,” “Banks,” “Tucson Too Late” and “The Outsiders” on CMT CrossroadsYouTube channel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Cowboy SongsGeorge Birge
6:28pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
6:25pm
Ain'T No Love In OklahomaLuke Combs
6:22pm
Cold Beer Calling My NameJameson Rodgers Ft. Luke Combs
6:18pm
Halfway To HellJelly Roll
6:12pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Carly Pearce Will ‘Alter’ Shows Due To Heart Condition Diagnosis
2

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”
3

Matthew Marsden Discusses 'Protocol 7' and Asking Questions
4

LSU Student Going On Summer Tour With His Uncle, Country Music Superstar Tim McGraw
5

Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Open Up About IVF Journey