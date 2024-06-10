96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jordan Davis + NEEDTOBREATHE to drop two-song collab

June 10, 2024 2:30PM CDT
Share
ABC

Jordan Davis and rock group NEEDTOBREATHE are dropping a two-track set, Among Friends, on Thursday.

The collab will feature studio-recorded duet renditions of Jordan’s “Buy Dirt” and NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Banks.” 

Their joint effort arrives in conjunction with CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis, which will also premiere on CMT on Thursday.

“It wouldn’t be right to work together on all these performances in these past few months and not give y’all some new music,” Jordan tells fans on Instagram. “‘Banks’ is my favorite @needtobreathe song and ‘Buy Dirt’ is their favorite of mine, so we grabbed at this opportunity to share these reimagined versions with y’all.”

Among Friends and CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis arrive Thursday at 8 p.m. ET; the former project’s available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Young Love & Saturday NightsChris Young
6:57pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
6:53pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:46pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:43pm
The Night The Lights Went Out In GeorgiaReba Mcentire
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Shania Twain Has 'A Lot Of' Emotional And Physical Scars
2

Jana Kramer Opens Up About Feeling 'Judgement' Ahead Of Her Wedding
3

Darius Rucker Opens Up About New Memoir, Encouraging Country Artists, & Loving Post Malone
4

Could Country Music Have Another Blockbuster Summer?
5

Carly Pearce Will ‘Alter’ Shows Due To Heart Condition Diagnosis