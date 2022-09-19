96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jordan Davis offers preview of new song, “Midnight Crisis”

September 19, 2022 2:42PM CDT
Share
Jordan Davis offers preview of new song, “Midnight Crisis”

MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis has a “Midnight Crisis.” 

The hitmaker is debuting a new song called “Midnight Crisis” on Friday, and he’s sharing a teaser of with fans. During a show at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, over the weekend, Jordan performed the song live for the first time with duet partner Danielle Bradbery.

The country track finds the singers reminiscing about a lost relationship.  

“I’m wide awake and playing back our history/Ain’t never felt nothing like this/This is a midnight crisis,” they sing in a video showing them performing onstage. 

“Midnight Crisis” arrives as Jordan’s current single, “What My World Spins Around,” is climbing the top 20 on country radio. 

Jordan continues to travel as part of Luke Combs‘ Middle of Somewhere Tour through December 10. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
12:29am
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
12:25am
Telling On My HeartCasey Donahew
12:16am
Country OnLuke Bryan
12:13am
Forever After AllLuke Combs
12:09am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Opening for Tesla: Kurt Deimer and Phil X (from Bon Jovi) September 13th
2

Why Luke Combs Stopped His Show To Give Fans $140
3

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control
4

PRCA: Watch Ft. Madison Iowa Rodeo on the Cowboy Channel Sept 8-10
5

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts