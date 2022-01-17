      Weather Alert

Jordan Davis performs “Buy Dirt” at fans' wedding

Jan 17, 2022 @ 11:00am

ABC

Jordan Davis made one happy couple even happier by performing at their wedding. 

After making his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon FridayJordan headed over to New Jersey to perform “Buy Dirt,” his hit collaboration with Luke Bryan, at the wedding of fans Claudia and JD

“So we just wrapped up at Jimmy Fallon. There’s a wedding in New Jersey and the first dance song is ‘Buy Dirt.’ They had a DJ playing it, but we’re only 35 minutes away so we are going over to play the first dance song live,” Jordan explains in a video as they drive to the venue. 

The video includes footage of Jordan rehearsing the song as he walks around the gorgeous ballroom before serenading the bride and groom with an acoustic rendition of “Buy Dirt,” the couple singing the lyrics to each other as they share their first dance. Jordan finishes the performance by congratulating the new husband and wife as the crowd cheers. 

“Buy Dirt” is currently at #3 on country radio. Jordan is currently on the road opening for Dierks Bentley on his Beers on Me Tour. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Blake Shelton is the sole country star to make it onto 'Rolling Stone''s list of the top 10 highest-paid musicians
Lady Raiders, Gerlich Announce Addition of Jasmine Shavers
YWCA’s 2022 Women of Excellence Announced
Luke Bryan’s on vocal rest after “excessive” cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs
'Run, Rose, Run': A new Dolly Parton album is on its way
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On