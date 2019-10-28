Jordan Davis sets out for Trouble Town on new headlining tour

ABC Radio Jordan Davis is heading for “Trouble Town” next year, as he hits the road with newcomers Kassi Ashton and Hailey Whitters.

The Trouble Town Tour takes its name from Jordan’s new track, which just came out last Friday. The threesome teases the trek in a short new video the “Singles You Up” hitmaker posted on his socials.

In it, Jordan holds up a convenience store, Hailey wins big at a card game, and Kassi’s doing some welding — but eventually, the women jump into Jordan’s truck with him and flee.

The tour kicks off January 10 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with Kassi and Hailey opening at different times during the run.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s third single from his Home State album, “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” is nearing the top twenty.

Pre-sales for the new tour start on Tuesday, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday.

Here’s the current itinerary for Jordan Davis’ Trouble Town Tour, with more dates still to come:

1/10 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave

1/11 — Rosemont, IL, Joe’s Live

1/16 — Springfield, IL, Boondocks

1/17 — Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater

1/25 — Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre

1/30 — Charlottesville, VA, Jefferson Theater

1/31 — Charlotte, NC, Coyote Joe’s

2/1 — Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

2/6 — Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s

2/7 — Madison, WI, Majestic Theatre

2/20 — Council Bluffs, IA, Whiskey Roadhouse

2/21 — Denver, CO, Grizzly Rose

2/22 — Denver, CO, Grizzly Rose

2/27 — Boise, ID, Knitting Factory

2/28 — Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory

2/29 — Eugene, OR, McDonald Theatre

3/5 — Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

3/6 — Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre

3/19 — New York, NY, Webster Hall

3/20 — Verona, NY, Turning Stone Resort Casino

3/21 — Baltimore, MD, Rams Head Live

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.