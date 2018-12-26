Jordan Peele’s New Movie: Us

You may be thinking that this is not your kind of movie. You may be right, you may be wrong! There is a good chance you will like this movie. I say that because this guy is smart. I will admit, Jordan Peele’s first movie is not for everyone but it is very good. Funny, creepy, well written and well directed! If you have an appreciation for the art of movie making, you’ll like “Get Out” and I’m hoping we will all feel the same about “Us”.

When I do a blog on one particular movie, that means I have seen it and think it’s exceptional. This is a different situation. From the trailer I’ve seen, it seems to be a little cliche. Been done before and nothin’ new. However, Jordan Peele is very creative. He puts a distinct spin on things that is unmatched in the industry.

“Us” looks like it could be good. Jordan Peele made his Directorial debut in 2017’s “Get Out”. He also wrote the movie. Jordan Peele wasted no time and has released the trailer for “Us”. Sometimes I don’t want to know the premise of a movie before watching. I like surprises. “Get Out” is a great movie and is highly recommended by myself! Judging by that movie alone, “Us” should not disappoint. Jordan Peele has a great sense of movie genres and how to mash them together with his own style thrown in the mix!

Trailer for “Get Out”