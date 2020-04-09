Jordan Wisely from The Challenge : Total Madness on MTV, goes Beyond the Mic

He would’ve liked to been cast in “Days of Thunder”. He loves meat lovers pizza with cauliflower crust. And can’t wait to get back home for Eischen’s fried chicken. Jordan Wisely from The Challenge : Total Madness on MTV, goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where Actors, Artists, Authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go Beyond the Mic.