Josey Books and Records Is Closing

As of September 11, Josey Books and Records announced their plan for closing their Lubbock location on their Facebook.

Until their closing date, Josey Books will work on marking down their inventory, and have started doing so with marking everything in the store as 30% off.

Josey Books and Records offers gently used books, records, and movies at a lower price than the original.

The Lubbock location has served the Hub City for over five years, located at 5217 off 82nd street.

For more on Josey Books and Records and their business hours, visit their Facebook here.