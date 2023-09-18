96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Josey Books and Records Is Closing

September 18, 2023 2:14PM CDT
Share
Getty Images

As of September 11, Josey Books and Records announced their plan for closing their Lubbock location on their Facebook.

Until their closing date, Josey Books will work on marking down their inventory, and have started doing so with marking everything in the store as 30% off.

Josey Books and Records offers gently used books, records, and movies at a lower price than the original.

The Lubbock location has served the Hub City for over five years, located at 5217 off 82nd street.

For more on Josey Books and Records and their business hours, visit their Facebook here.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Binge-Watching Beyond the Mic with Chris Woolsey - September
2

Dustin Lynch Serenades Girl During Concert
3

The Maize is Back Starting September 16th
4

Luke Bryan Dedicates A Vegas Residency Show To Jimmy Buffett
5

Tim McGraw Says He Would Have 'Died' If He Never Married Faith Hill