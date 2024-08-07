Josh Kelly named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Texas Tech senior wide receiver Josh Kelly was one of 49 FBS receivers named to the 2024 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Wednesday. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position.

Kelly, who arrived from Washington State, was locked in as a Red Raider on Dec. 20 as part of head coach Joey McGuire’s standout early signing period class that included its second Top 25 class of high school recruits in as many years and a collection of impact transfers.

Kelly was among the top wide receivers in the country in 2023, recording 61 catches and led Washington State with 923 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He arrived at Texas Tech as a graduate transfer and will have one year with the Red Raiders. The Fresno, Calif. native has appeared in 38 collegiate games and made 148 catches over his career for 2,228 yards and 12 touchdowns. He spent one season at Washington State (2023) and four seasons at Fresno State (2019-22) before arriving in Lubbock.

The Biletnikoff Award selection committee will name its semifinalists on Nov. 18 before determining its three finalists, set to be revealed on Nov. 26. The final vote to determine the Biletnikoff Award Winner will take place from Nov. 26-Dec. 7 as it prepares to select the recipient of the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, which will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, 2024.

Texas Tech has a strong lineage of producing standout wide receivers, topped by none other than the two-time winner of the Biletnikoff Award, Michael Crabtree over the 2007 and 2008 seasons. He became the first-ever two-time winner of the award.