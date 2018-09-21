Josh Turner: Gospel Album
By Kris Mason
|
Sep 21, 2018 @ 4:08 PM

I like when artists do gospel albums.  Gospel songs always shed light on the better things in life.  Music is medicine but gospel is the cure.  Admit it.  That was a good one.

 I Serve a Savior is the name of Josh Turner’s Gospel album.  The album, which is set to release October 26th features a song written by his wife Jennifer and their son Hampton.  Hampton.  Probably the whitest white person name I’ve ever heard.

Turner says,

 “Working on this project has definitely been a God-ordained blessing. I never would have thought I’d be doing this record this year, but God opened a door and I walked through it. I’ve seen many seemingly impossible things take place during the making of this record and I’ve felt God’s anointing over it.”

He’s also set to release a 90-minute live performance DVD of the new faith-based collection, filmed at Gaither Studios. The performance will also air on several networks across the U.S. and Canada.

