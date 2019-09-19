Josh Turner postpones September dates after fatal bus crash

MCA NashvilleJosh Turner is rescheduling the remainder of his September dates after one person was killed and seven more were injured when a tour bus carrying his crew crashed in Shandon, California late Wednesday night.

“Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss,” says a statement from Josh’s publicist. “Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers.”

Josh was returning from a show at Vina Robles Amphitheater when the accident happened at 11:42 p.m., according to ABC affiliate KEYT-TV.

The “Long Black Train” singer was on a different bus and was not hurt. So far, we don’t know what caused the crash.

