      Weather Alert

Josh Turner postpones September dates after fatal bus crash

Sep 19, 2019 @ 12:18pm

MCA NashvilleJosh Turner is rescheduling the remainder of his September dates after one person was killed and seven more were injured when a tour bus carrying his crew crashed in Shandon, California late Wednesday night.

“Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss,” says a statement from Josh’s publicist. “Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers.”

Josh was returning from a show at Vina Robles Amphitheater when the accident happened at 11:42 p.m., according to ABC affiliate KEYT-TV.

The “Long Black Train” singer was on a different bus and was not hurt. So far, we don’t know what caused the crash.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Lubbock Country: Jordan Robert Kirk Live, Part 1
Recent JMM Podcasts