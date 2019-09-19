      Weather Alert

Josh Turner’s crew involved in tour bus accident; one dead, seven injured

Sep 19, 2019 @ 9:04am

Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMTA sad day for Josh Turner, his team and his fans: His crew was involved in a serious accident.

According to a tweet from the the fire department of San Luis Obispo County, CA, a tour bus carrying Josh Turner’s road crew was involved in a deadly accident; seven were injured and one was killed.

According to ABC affiliate KEYT-TV, the bus left Vina Robles Amphitheatre after Josh’s concert Wednesday night and went off the road at 11:42 p.m. The cause of the accident isn’t known at the moment.

Josh and his band were on different buses and were not injured.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

