Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years

September 15, 2022 11:57AM CDT
After 50 years of fun, Joyland announced the closing of its doors on Monday, September 12, 2022. If no form of investor sparks interest towards the amusement park by October 1, then Joyland will go up for auction on October 27.

Throughout the years, Joyland has faced multiple struggles including flooding within Mackenzie park, vandalism, labor insufficiency, and more.

Many thanks go towards the Dean family for many years of fun. For more information, visit Joyland’s Facebook page here.

