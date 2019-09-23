Joining us today is an actress, director, filmmaker you have seen her on Chuck, House, even Command and Conquer Red Alert 3

Her favorite hobby is archery, she would have been a chemical engineer and wants you to support a veteran. Actor, producer, nerd and an incredible woman Julia Ling goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

This episode is rated PG-13 for Language and Sexual Situations.

I’m host of the most unique interview show around. I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”