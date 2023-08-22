Julianna Rankin takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing “Company Man”

Source: YouTube

In the heart of the Texas Music Scene, we welcome a new artist. Her goal is captivating audiences with a powerful sound which will resonate within their soul. Julianna Rankin, who grew up in Shiner Texas, draws from her roots in classic country and the blues. Her story is of a college student with dreams of becoming a lawyer transformed by music and powered by passion.

Rankin’s musical foundation formed by listening to a diverse range of artists. From Keith Whitley, Bobbie Gentry, and Waylon Jennings to Bonnie Raitt, Carole King and James Taylor, they all have a place in her soul. The eclectic mix of inspirations contributed to the tapestry that defines Rankin’s music. Her mom shared Stevie Nicks and the Eagles with her growing up. In contrast her dad loved classic country. Their love of music helped form the love of music Julianna has today

Julianna’s path into the music industry was set in motion in 2017 during her senior year of college. After several karaoke shows she was asked where she was singing next. She went home learning how to make a guitar sound the way her soul did. What began as a love for writing poetry and prose evolved into a the beginning of her songwriting career.

Rankin’s decision to pursue music wasn’t solely driven by her passion; family played a crucial role. Changing course from law to music wasn’t about charting her own course. But it was a heartfelt homage to the connection she shared with her parents. At one point she didn’t have enough money to buy her mom a mother’s day present, so she recorded herself playing a song. Dad pulled her aside and gave her the push to leave the law behind and make music her future. It was this pivotal moment that cemented her initial pursuit of becoming a lawyer and onto the path of music.

Julianna’s musical family means so much to me. “Being surrounded by such an incredible family of musicians not only has challenged me, but encouraged me more than anything, to become the best artist I can be.”

She has shared the stage with notable artists such as Robert Earl Keen, Stoney LaRue, and Wade Bowen, among others. Her live performances are a testament to her prowess as a singer-songwriter, showcasing her strong vocals and lyrics that penetrate the depths of emotion with her signature voice.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Rankin’s multifaceted personality shines through. A former pitcher for the Shiner 1A State Champion Softball team, she knows how to bring the same dedication and precision to her music as she did on the field. Her appreciation for her Texan heritage is evident in her love for pork tamales, and her college experience at Texas A&M adds a layer of depth to her connection with the Lone Star State. It’s not all serious business for Rankin, though. Her proficiency in beer pong and flip cups at college football tailgate parties highlights her ability to find joy in every aspect of life. She works hard and plays hard!

In a world where emerging artists struggle in creating a lasting impression, her mission is memorable soul-stirring melodies and a story that resonates with authenticity. Her path in music is a tale of self-discovery and embracing one’s true passion with the support and love of family. As she begins her ascent in the Texas Music Scene, Julianna Rankin is ready to play anywhere, anytime and for anyone.