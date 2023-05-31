96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

June First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

May 31, 2023 9:00AM CDT
The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, June 2, 2023. First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants, and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Friday, June 2, 2023 
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
1801 Crickets Avenue 
FREE admission
Refreshments will be available.
Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

The Buddy Holly Center’s featured exhibition is Inkfluence Tattoo Art Showcase. The Lubbock tattoo studio Inkfluence is taking their talents from the skin and onto canvas, paper, and other mediums in this exciting art showcase. Featuring Artists Mike Tweed, Tim Kohtz, Annie Seifer Lawrence, Lacey Leser, Lance Staggs, and Chris Johnson, this show puts a menagerie of styles, techniques, and influences on display in a dynamic way. This show will be in the gallery from June 2 – July 23, 2023.

The artists will be present during the event to showcase their artwork and answer questions.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, as a program of LHUCA, visit www.ffat.org.

