Jung Awarded Fourth Preseason All-America Honor

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Josh Jung was named to the 2019 Baseball America Preseason First Team All-America list, the publication announced today.

It’s the fourth honor for Jung during the preseason as the junior third baseman was also recognized by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in December, Perfect Game three weeks ago and D1 Baseball last week.

This is the seventh preseason All-America accolade for the Red Raiders overall with sophomore Gabe Holt earning honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and D1Baseball while junior pitcher Caleb Kilian added a selection to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s second team.

Baseball America’s preseason teams are voted on by MLB scouting directors. This marks consecutive years a Red Raider has received a nod with Stephen Gingery named a 2018 Baseball America Preseason Third Team All-American.

Jung put together a phenomenal sophomore campaign in 2018 as he led the Big 12 in several offensive categories, including batting (.392 avg.), hits (103) and RBI (80). His hit total finished third nationally while his RBI total ranked fourth in the country. Jung also totaled 12 home runs, 17 doubles, a team-leading six triples and 69 runs scored in 2018.

Jung left his mark on the school record book as his hit total ranked fourth-highest by a Red Raider while his 69 runs ranked third all-time. Additionally, his RBI total and batting average both ranked among the school’s top 10.

During the 2018 campaign, Jung became the sixth Red Raider in program history to record a cycle, and the first in a decade. He tallied a 5-for-5 day at the plate with two homers and eight RBI in a win over New Mexico on Apr. 17.

Coming off their third College World Series appearance in five seasons, the Red Raiders are set to open the 2019 campaign on Friday, Feb. 15, against Oregon at 2 p.m. from Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

TEXAS TECH PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS (since 1999)

2019 – Josh Jung (1st Team)

2019 – Gabe Holt (2nd Team)

2019 – Caleb Kilian (2nd Team)

2018 – LHP Steven Gingery (1st Team)

2018 – UTL John McMillon (3rd Team)

2017 – RHP Davis Martin (3rd Team)

2015 – 1B Eric Gutierrez (1st Team)

2012 – RHP John Neely (2nd Team)

2012 – OF Barrett Barnes (3rd Team)

2008 – OF Roger Kieschnick (2nd Team)

2007 – C Matt Smith (3rd Team)

2007 – OF Roger Kieschnick (3rd Team)

2005 – SS Cameron Blair (1st Team)

2002 – 3B Nick Blankenship (2nd Team)

1999 – RHP Shane Wright (1st Team)

1999 – C Josh Bard (2nd Team)

*Note Preseason All-Americans listed above designated included but not limited to Baseball America distinctions

–TECH–

Ty Parker