Jung Garners Big 12 Player of the Week

Junior infielder collects first weekly honor from the league office season.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Junior infielder Josh Jung of the No. 11 Texas Tech baseball team has been named as the Big 12 Player of the Week, the league office announced today.

This marks the third time during Jung’s career he has received the award and the first time this season. He joins senior Cameron Warren (Mar. 11) as Red Raiders to receive the accolade in 2019.

Jung is the sixth Red Raider honored by the league office this season. Junior Caleb Kilian was named Pitcher of the Week on Mar. 18 while sophomore Dylan Neuse (Mar. 11) and freshmen Tanner O’Tremba (Feb. 25) and Dru Baker (Apr. 8) have all been tabbed as Newcomer of the Week.

The Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, Jung led the league in batting, slugging and on-base percentage, hitting .583 with two home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and five runs. He homered in back-to-back games to help the Red Raiders capture a three-game sweep of No. 16 Oklahoma State.

In Tuesday’s win over New Mexico, he went 2-for-4 with the go-ahead double in the seventh that broke a 4-4 tie and pushed Tech to the 6-4 win.

He started the OSU series with home runs in back-to-back games. Friday, he finished 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a season-high four RBI. He came up a triple shy of the cycle on Saturday, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs. He drew two walks Sunday and now has 25 in conference play, which leads the league, and 39 on the year, which is 19th nationally.

Moving to shortstop for the last nine games, Jung has heated up during the month of April to the tune of .365 hitting with a team-high five dingers and 22 RBI. He’s hitting .394 over the last 10 games with a .758 slugging percentage and .563 on base percentage. During the month of April, his average has risen from .310 to .333.

Jung and the Red Raiders are gearing up for a two-game midweek series against UTRGV, starting Tuesday on Bark in the Park night at 6:30 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

–TECH–

Ty Parker