Junkyard Donates 3,000 Pounds of Spare Change Found In Cars

The U.S. Auto junkyard in Sterling Heights, Michigan, deep cleans every car that comes to the lot. And along the way, employees often find loose change in those cars.

They put together a huge collection of coins, weighing 3,000 pounds, in dozens of plastic buckets — and then donated all those coins to a local charity that provides meals for the needy.

It wasn’t as simple as dropping off those coins at the food pantry and walking away, though. They brought in high school students to spend time washing and counting the coins.

The huge collection of coins ended up being worth $4,500. Not too shabby, considering it was all just a bunch of loose change to being with.