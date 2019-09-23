Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence plan for Late Nights and Longnecks on tour in 2020

The Valory Music Co. Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence will hit the road together in 2020 on the Late Nights and Longnecks Tour.

The trek takes its name from Justin’s fifth studio album, which features his most recent chart-topping hit, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.” Expect to start hearing the follow-up single, “Why We Drink,” soon.

Tracy wrote eight of the twelve tracks on his new album, Made in America. Both Tracy and Justin were raised in Arkansas.

Here’s the complete itinerary for the Late Nights and Longnecks Tour, with tickets going on sale on Friday:

1/16 — Dodge City, KS, United Wireless Arena

1/17 — Rapid City, SD, Barnett Arena (Rushmore Plaza)

1/18 — Bismarck, ND, Bismarck Event Center

2/20 — Baton Rouge, LA, Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

2/21 — Alexandria, LA, Rapides Parish Coliseum

2/22 — Enid, OK, Stride Bank Center

2/28 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

2/29 — Cleveland, OH, Wolstein Center

3/5 — Amarillo, TX, Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum

3/6 — Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

3/7 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

3/19 — Atlanta, GA, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

3/20 — St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

3/26 — Des Moines, IA, Des Moines Civic Center

3/27 — Cedar Rapids, IA, U.S. Cellular Center

3/28 — Champaign, IL, State Farm Center

4/9 — Fargo, ND, Scheels Arena*

4/10 — Minneapolis, MN, Orpheum Theatre*

4/11 — Green Bay, WI, Weidner Center*

* dates without Tracy Lawrence

