Justin Moore is at #1 “With a Woman You Love”

September 6, 2022 3:00PM CDT
Big Machine Records

Justin Moore is back on top of the charts.

The Arkansas native is at #1 on country radio this week with his latest single, “With a Woman You Love.” This marks the singer’s 11th #1 hit, preceded by: “We Didn’t Have Much,” “Why We Drink,” “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” “Somebody Else Will,” “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” “Lettin’ the Night Roll,” “Til My Last Day,” “Point at You,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and “Small Town USA.” 

“I think this song speaks to guys like me, or even my buddies, who used to have a wild side and said they’d never be that guy who does this or that, holding a purse, having a little dog sleep in the bed, etc. Until you find the woman you love, then it all changes. For the better!” Justin described of the song upon its release. 

“Woman” is the lead single off the hitmaker’s upcoming seventh studio album. He’s on tour with his headlining Country On It Tour through mid-September. 

