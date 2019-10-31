Justin Moore performs with “The Ones That [Did] Make It Back Home” Sunday before Steelers vs. Colts

The Valory Music Co.Justin Moore’s getting ready for one of the most moving performances ever of his hit, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” on Sunday.

The Arkansas native is set to perform his recent number one before the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts at Pennsylvania’s Heinz Field. Justin’s expected to play at approximately 12:40 p.m. ET on November 3, surrounded by members of the military who’ve just returned home.

The US Army Black Daggers will parachute onto the field at the end of Justin’s song.

The game itself starts at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, so it’s unclear if the national TV audience will get to witness the performance. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:20 at Colts.com, so you might be able to get a glimpse of Justin there.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.