Justin Moore + Randy Houser dropping collab on Friday

August 15, 2024 12:45PM CDT
Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Justin Moore and Randy Houser have taken their friendship from the road to the recording studio.

The Country Round Here Tonight Tour co-headliners will release a collab, “The Worst,” on Friday.

Justin shared the news on social media alongside the song’s cover art and a monochrome photo of them. “The Worst, with my buddy and upcoming tour mate @RandyHouser out this Friday!” Justin wrote. 

The “Small Town USA” singer also teased on Instagram that an additional announcement might be coming soon.

You can presave “The Worst” now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Justin and Randy’s The Country Round Here Tonight Tour kicks off Sept. 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will wrap Oct. 12 in St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets are available now at justinmooremusic.com and randyhouser.com.

Justin and Randy are currently #10 and #48 on the country charts with their respective singles, “This Is My Dirt” and “Country Back.”

 

