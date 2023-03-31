96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Justin Moore + Riley Green’s “Everybody Get Along” celebrates unity

March 31, 2023 12:35PM CDT
Share
The Valory Music Co.

Justin Moore has enlisted Riley Green for his new song, “Everybody Get Along.”

The uptempo track finds Justin and Riley offering quips about their polar opposite likes and dislikes in the verses, before highlighting the value of unity in the chorus. 

“I like this and I like that/ But when it comes down to it, we got each other’s backs/ In a world where all we do is fight and fuss and disagree/ Why can’t everybody get along like you and me?” they sing in the ebullient chorus.

“My new song ‘Everybody Get Along’ with @rileyduckman is about two guys that are very similar, but playfully disagree on everything,” Justin writes on Instagram. “Kind of like we all do these days, but somehow they make it work and they’re best buddies [handshake emoji] Let us know what y’all think [clinking beer mugs emoji].”

“Everybody Get Along” will be featured on Justin’s forthcoming album, Stray Dog. The eight-track project also includes his current single “You, Me, And Whiskey” with Priscilla Block.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take A Back RoadRodney Atkins
4:21pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
4:18pm
Small Town BoyDustin Lynch
4:15pm
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
4:09pm
People Are CrazyBilly Currington
4:05pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again
3

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
4

Kenny Chesney Felt 'Social Anxiety' After Renee Zellweger Split
5

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career