Justin Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” makes it to #1

BMLGJustin Moore achieves the eighth number one of his career this week with “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”

It’s the lead single from his latest album, Late Nights and Longnecks.

“I’m so very thankful for country radio, my team, and the fans,” the Arkansas native says. “Thank you so much for your talents and tireless work on my behalf. I feel so blessed for this song to have been given this platform and this never gets old. You guys are the best.”

While fans wait to find out what Justin’s next single will be, they can also look forward to the details about his 2020 tour with Tracy Lawrence, which are coming later this month.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.