Kacey Musgraves and husband file for divorce
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyKacey Musgraves and her husband Ruston Kelly have filed for divorce after three years of marriage, their reps confirmed on Friday.
“These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts,” read a joint statement obtained by People magazine. “We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”
“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work,” the statement continued. “Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”
Musgraves and Kelly, both 31, tied the knot in 2017. Rumors that they were breaking up have been circulating for months.
