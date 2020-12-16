      Weather Alert

Kacey Musgraves appearing on 'Sesame Street'

Dec 16, 2020 @ 4:00pm

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesKacey Musgraves is heading to Sesame Street

The multi-Grammy Award winner revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she’s taped an episode for the iconic PBS show. 

The singer shared the news alongside a gallery of photos from the set, posing in a powder blue suit and hat to match alongside the puppet cast of Elmo, Big Bird, The Count and more.

One photo shows her making a sour face alongside Oscar the Grouch, while another finds her gazing up at Big Bird with a glowing smile, along with a few snaps from inside the famous Hopper’s Store.

“SEE YOU ON THE STREET!” she captions the fun-filled post.

Additionally, the Golden Hour singer is jetting across the ocean next year to perform at 2021 Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, taking place July 2-4. She joins a lineup that includes Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Lewis Capaldi and many more. Kacey will help kick off the festival with a performance on July 2. 

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

