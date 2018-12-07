KACEY MUSGRAVES: Country Grammy Front-Runner

Well deserved! I have liked Kacey Musgraves and her style of music since day one. She’s a modern traditionalists. That was made up but it sounds right. She shows her appreciation for her influences and her respect for music on her albums, all while experimenting and growing in her very own style. She does it well! Respect the ones before you, stay true to that and dig into new things while doing so. When done correctly, artists like Kacey Musgraves arise! Kacey has also begun developing what all artists seek to achieve. A one of a kind sound! With all of the music available now, that is not easy! Maren Morris is another one. The full nominee list was announced today and the video is below. If you’ve read this far, you are somewhat interested in reading what I have written. Thank you. You may scroll down and watch the video now. 😀

On to the Grammy’s! She is the country front-runner for the 2018 Grammy Awards. She’s up for four trophies — Best Solo Country Performance for “Butterflies” from her Golden Hour album, which is also up for Best Country Album, and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy.” Golden Hour is also in the running for the all-genre Album of the Year.

Maren Morris got three nominations. Her Best Country Solo Performance nod is for “Mona Lisa and Mad Hatters,” a contribution to the Elton John tribute album. She’s also up for Best Country Duo or Group Performance and Best Country Song for “Dear Hate,” her collaboration with Vince Gill.

Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne got two nominations each: Chris for Best Solo Country Performance for “Millionaire” and Best Country Albumfor From A Room: Volume 2. Brothers Osborne are in the running for Best Country Duo or Group Performance for “Shoot Me Straight” and Best Country Album for Port Saint Joe.

Luke Combs and Margo Price are nominated in the all-genre Best New Artist category.

The show airs February 10th on CBS.

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Loretta Lynn – “Wouldn’t It Be Great?”

Maren Morris – “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters”

Kacey Musgraves – “Butterflies”

Chris Stapleton – “Millionaire”

Keith Urban – “Parallel Line”

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Brothers Osborne – “Shoot Me Straight”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Maren Morris f/ Vince Gill – “Dear Hate”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

BEST COUNTRY SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters)

“Break Up in the End” – Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” – Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris (Maren Morris f/ Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” – Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip (Blake Shelton)

“Space Cowboy” – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila” – Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna (Little Big Town)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 2