      Weather Alert

Kacey Musgraves gets vulnerable, and naked, in ﻿'Saturday Night Live' ﻿performance

Oct 4, 2021 @ 9:01am

Will Heath/NBC

Kacey Musgraves bared all in her Saturday Night Live performance.

In the episode hosted by Owen Wilson, the Grammy winning singer shared star-crossed with the world, opening her two-song set with a body- and soul-baring moment poised as she performed “justified” on a stool with a guitar, wearing boots and seemingly nothing else.

The moment was similar to the famous scene in Forrest Gump when Jenny, played by Robin Wright, performs nude with only her guitar covering her.

For “camera roll,” Kacey changed into jeans and a flannel shirt. Sitting at a table alone with rotating images of strangers sitting across from her as she performed, she made her way to the center of the stage barefoot, singing of the “torture” of scrolling through old photos of a past relationship.

This marks the singer’s second SNL appearance following her 2018 debut appearance after the release of Golden Hour.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Kane Brown teases “Blessed & Free” collaboration with H.E.R.
Lady A's Dave Haywood was “wrecked” by lawsuit over name chang
Elvie Shane looks ahead with ambitious new album, 'Backslider'
Carly Pearce uncovered a hidden gem with “Diamondback”
Thomas Rhett passes on love of music to daughter Willa Gray
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On