Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” is 2018’s best album in any genre, according to “Entertainment Weekly”

ABC/Image Group LAEntertainment Weekly and the Country Music Association are in agreement: Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour is the best album of 2018.

First, the Texan took home the coveted Album of the Year trophy at last month’s CMA Awards, and now, EW ranks it #1 on its list of “The Year’s Best Albums” in its current issue.

“Musgraves remains tethered to her country roots while roping in a world of new sounds for one of 2018’s most eminently repeatable releases,” EW writes, adding, “This is an Hour you don’t want to end.”

Golden Hour is nominated for both the all-genre Album of the Year at next month’s Grammys, as well as Best Country Album. Its tracks “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy” are also vying for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, respectively.

Kacey’s album isn’t the only country record on EW’s list: Pistol Annies’ Interstate Gospel comes in at #6 on the all-genre ranking, while Eric Church’s Desperate Man is #8.

