Kacey Musgraves is ready for her ‘Golden Hour’ in Nashville, as she sets a new record

ABC/Image Group LAAfter Friday night, you can officially think of Kacey Musgraves as the queen of Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The Golden Hour Grammy-winner is on track to sell the most tickets ever for a female headliner at Music City’s premiere venue, with more than eighteen thousand fans expected to attend her Friday show. Three hundred sixty more seats have recently been released in response to demand.

This will be Kacey’s first time headlining the Bridgestone, though she’s played it before, opening for Harry Styles in June of 2018.

Friday’s show will be the final U.S. date on Kacey’s Oh, What a World: Tour II.

