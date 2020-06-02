Kacey Musgraves, Kip Moore & more join country artists speaking out against racial injustice
ABC/Image Group LACountry artists continue to share their voices in response to the death of George Floyd that’s sparked national protests.
In a tweet Monday, Kacey Musgraves expressed outrage over systematic racism and promises to take action to bring about positive change in society.
“It’s been hard to find the words to adequately convey how outraged and sad I am. WHITE PEOPLE HAVE HAD IT SO F****** WRONG SINCE THE BEGINNING and I will do whatever I can I help break the DISGUSTING, damaging cycle racism and systemic privilege causes. I will not be a bystander,” she vows.
Kip Moore has also pledged to bring about change, extending an apology to the black community for the oppression they’ve experienced. He also praised police officers who are doing their jobs ethically.
“To the black community…I’m Srry that you’ve screamed for so long about feeling oppressed and it’s fallin on deaf ears. I hear you, i see you, and I have nothing but love for you,” Kip writes alongside a video of him sitting in the park with two friends, watching children of different races play together.
“It’s a beautiful thing how when kids are born they don’t see color, they don’t feel hate. It’s a really sad thing that we teach them how to do both,” he says in the video before the words #bethechange appear on the screen.
Lindsay Ell also turned to social media to share her experience attending the peaceful protest in Nashville on Saturday, and used her post as a call to action.
“We have to start speaking up and teaching each other there is only one kind of love. Racism is a learned behavior and we are far too educated of a society to let this injustice continue to happen,” she professes. “Let’s use our voices to instill change in the heart off equality and love.”
Ahead of #BlackoutTuesday, “Family Tree” singer Caylee Hammack also made a statement of love for the black community.
“If you feel unsafe bc of the color of your skin, please know that there are so many of us in the music industry, me myself included, who love you without even knowing you yet. We love you, we mourn with you for your losses, and we are here to help,” she says.
Members of the country music community are taking part in #BlackoutTuesday as the music industry has ceased doing business for one day, using it as a time to reflect on racial injustice.
By Cillea Houghton
