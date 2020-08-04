      Weather Alert

Kacey Musgraves releases ‘Golden Hour’-inspired self-care kits

Aug 4, 2020 @ 1:11pm

ABC/Image Group LAKacey Musgraves has a new creative venture for all the “lonely” people.

The Grammy winning singer-songwriter has unveiled the Lonely Weekend Self-Care Kits that provide a series of relaxing activities fans can do as people remain apart during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

All of the items are connected to Kacey’s Grammy-winning album Golden Hour, with nods to such songs as “Lonely Weekend,” “Rainbow” and “Oh, What a World.” 

Items featured in the kits are a 500-piece rainbow puzzle made from recyclable materials and biodegradable ink, along with vibrant yellow “shooting star” bath balms with a bergamot and sea salt scent, which dissolve into rainbow hues when placed in water. 

There is also a tie dye kit that comes with a white T-shirt with the “Rainbow” lyric “it’ll all be alright” printed on the front, and a pair of white socks with the phrase “Lonely Weekend” written in multi-colored lettering. 

Kacey announced the new product with a series of Instagram posts accompanied by lyrics from the songs. The kits are priced at $99.99. 

Kacey ventured into the retail world earlier this year with the release of a candle called “Slow Burn” — also named after a song on Golden Hour — in partnership with Boy Smells, a non-binary-friendly candle-making company based in Los Angeles.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

