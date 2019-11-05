Kacey Musgraves to celebrate the holiday season with festive Amazon Prime TV special

ABC/Paula LoboIt’s beginning to look a lot like…Kacey Musgraves! The singer has announced plans to release her own Amazon Prime Video holiday special, called The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.

According to Deadline, the variety show will deliver classic holiday cheer with a whimsical, updated twist.

“My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format,” Kacey says. “It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny and most of all, real.”

The special isn’t Kacey’s first musical foray into the holiday season: In 2016, she dropped her first Christmas album, A Very Kacey Christmas.

This time around, though, Kacey’s performances will get an assist from a dazzling, multi-genre lineup of artists and entertainers. Fred Armisen, James Cordon, singer-songwriter superstar Camila Cabello, R&B singer Leon Bridges, pop star Lana Del Rey, actor Zooey Deschanel, Troye Sivan, Kendall Jenner and the Radio City Rockettes will all guest star in the special. Also appearing in the special will be Kacey’s very own grandmother.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will arrive on Amazon Prime on November 29, along with an accompanying soundtrack. Per Deadline, here’s the track list:

“Let It Snow” featuring James Corden

“Countdown” – Dialogue

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“Getting Ready” – Dialogue

“Present Without a Bow” featuring Leon Bridges

“Making a List” – Dialogue

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” featuring Camila Cabello

“(Not So) Silent Night” featuring Fred Armisen

“Christmas Makes Me Cry”

“Amp It Up, Dan” – Dialogue

“Christmas Fail” – Dialogue

“Mele Kalikimaka” featuring Zooey Deschanel

“Cookies” – Dialogue

“Glittery” featuring Troye Sivan

“I’ll Be Home” Intro – Dialogue

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” Featuring Lana Del Rey

“NANA!” – Dialogue

“Ribbons and Bows” featuring the Radio City Rockettes

