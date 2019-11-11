Kacey Musgraves to sing “Rainbow Connection” with Willie Nelson at 2019 CMA Awards

ABC/Paula LoboThe 2019 CMA Awards just got a little more colorful.
Good Morning America announced Monday that Kacey Musgraves is set to perform the famous Muppets song “Rainbow Connection” with Willie Nelson during the 53rd annual broadcast.
Kacey turned to Instagram to share GMA’s exclusive announcement, alongside a throwback video of herself performing the song when she was nine years old. “A [WILLIE] FULL CIRCLE MOMENT,” she writes in the caption, alongside a rainbow emoji.
Willie’s performance with Kacey marks the first time in seven years that the legendary star has performed at the CMAs since winning the inaugural Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2012 ceremony.
Their collaboration is one of many on the broadcast. Dolly Parton will perform with For King and Country and Zach Williams, Brooks & Dunn are teaming up with Brothers Osborne while Lady Antebellum will sing with Halsey, among several others.
The CMAs will open with a superstar collaboration as hosts Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly join forces with The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson, Terri Clark, Crystal Gayle and Jennifer Nettles for a tribute to the women of country music.
The 2019 CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
