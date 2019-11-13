Kacey Musgraves video, “Old Town Road” are early CMA winners

Mark Seliger/ABC
The CMA Awards don’t air until tonight, but two winners have already been announced this morning live on ABC’s Good Morning America by Maddie & Tae.
In the category of Musical Event of the Year, the winner was “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. While the song wasn’t deemed “country” enough by Billboard to appear on the publication’s country charts, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 19 weeks.
In the category of Music Video of the Year, the winner was the clip for “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, directed by Hannah Lux Davis.
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.