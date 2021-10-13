      Weather Alert

Kacey Musgraves weighs in on the exclusion of 'star-crossed' from Grammy country categories

Oct 13, 2021 @ 4:30pm

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Recording Academy revealed their decision to exclude Kacey Musgraves’ newest album, star-crossed, from consideration in country categories at next year’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

That’s due to the fact that the Academy ultimately didn’t believe that Kacey’s new album has sufficient sonic and stylistic elements to be considered as a part of the genre.

The news sent fans reeling, and Kacey’s label — Universal Music Group Nashville — also expressed their displeasure at the decision, with label president Cindy Mabe penning an open letter to the Recording Academy that made a case for star-crossed to be considered a country album.

But Kacey herself didn’t offer any thoughts — until now. The singer shared a quippy, brief and oblique reply on social media, tweeting a snapshot of herself as a child wearing a broad, pink cowboy hat.

“You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can’t take the country out of the girl,” she wrote.

Kacey released star-crossed last month. It’s the follow-up to Golden Hour, which won her four Grammy trophies at the 2019 ceremony, including Country Album of the Year — a title she won’t be eligible for in 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Keith Urban's life-changing moment with his dad and Johnny Cash, when he was only 5
Reba and Dolly send “Does He Love You” back on the airwaves and back on the country chart
Gary LeVox reveals there’s more to the story of Rascal Flatts’ breakup than fans knew
Reba McEntire adds dates, opening acts to Reba: Live in Concert Tour
Pardi Batch: Jon Pardi launches his own whiskey brand
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On