96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kacey Musgraves will sing for Loretta at the Grammys

February 1, 2023 10:46AM CST
Share
Kacey Musgraves will sing for Loretta at the Grammys

CBS/Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in honor of Loretta Lynn during Sunday night’s Grammys. The country icon passed away peacefully at her Tennessee home last October at the age of 90.

Kacey’s just one part of an expanded In Memoriam segment on this year’s show. Sheryl CrowBonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood will remember Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie with “Songbird.” Maverick City Music and Quavo will perform “Without You” for rapper Takeoff.

You can tune in to watch the 65th Grammys Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

AlrightDarius Rucker
12:46pm
Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
12:43pm
GoneDierks Bentley
12:39pm
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
12:37pm
Dust On The BottleDavid Lee Murphy
12:29pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip
2

Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal
3

Ten Things Shania Twain Does To Stay Fit At 57
4

See the two sides of Terry Crews in Tyler Hubbard’s new music video
5

Toadzilla - You Have Got To Be Kidding Me