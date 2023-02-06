96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kacey was playing Loretta’s guitar at the Grammys

February 6, 2023 12:47PM CST
Share
Kacey was playing Loretta’s guitar at the Grammys
Francis Specker/CBS

Francis Specker/CBS

When Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Loretta Lynn during Sunday’s Grammys, she was playing the icon’s prized guitar. 

“10 year old me singing Loretta’s songs would never have imagined I’d be putting my hands right where she made magic for decades,” she tweeted after her performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” 

“(Her 1963 Epiphone was a dream to play.)” Kacey added. “Thank you to @LorettaLynn’s daughters for trusting me with this moment of honor tonight. She paved my path.”

Loretta’s family was feeling the love Sunday night, as well.

“Thank you, @KaceyMusgraves, for this beautiful tribute,” they shared from Loretta’s account. “The love all of you have shown us for our mom is beyond words.”

The country icon passed away last October at the age of 90. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Better TogetherLuke Combs
12:35am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
12:31am
Up There Down HereJake Owen
12:28am
Real Good ManTim Mcgraw
12:24am
Wait In The TruckHardy/lainey Wilson
12:20am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal
2

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas 2023: What To Buy Your Partner This Year
3

Luke Combs Teases Fans W/ New Album Cover Artwork
4

Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk
5

Nashville notes: Miranda’s lyrics + the return of Jason Michael Carroll