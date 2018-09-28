Kanas Named Big 12 Volleyball Rookie of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas – Freshman Brooke Kanas of the Texas Tech volleyball team was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week by the league office for her breakout week that helped the Red Raiders to their first 2-0 start to league play since 2000.

Kanas, who entered Big 12 play with only one double-digit kill effort this year, led the Red Raiders in kills in both matches last week. She set a career high with 17 kills on .344 hitting in the win at No. 19 Baylor and followed with 14 kills on .370 hitting in the victory over West Virginia.

The New Braunfels, Texas, native led all Big 12 freshmen with a .356 hitting percentage on the week and ranked second with 3.88 kills per set. Her 17 kills against the Lady Bears was the most by a Tech freshman in a Big 12 match since Meghan Stacy had 19 against WVU in 2012.

“Congratulations to Brooke on a tremendous week and for her recognition by the Big 12,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “This was a true breakout week for Brooke, and her play was a big reason for our success against Baylor and West Virginia. Brooke is off to a great start, and we’re excited about her future as a Red Raider.”

With her big week on the court, Kanas now ranks as Tech’s third leading attacker with an average of 2.36 kills per set. In Big 12 play, her hitting percentage ranks sixth overall, and she averages the ninth-most kills per set of anyone in the league.

Kanas got it done defensively at the net as well, recording a career-high four blocks at No. 19 Baylor. She added two more against the Mountaineers to bring her block total to 16 on the year.

This marks the first weekly honor for Kanas and the first for the program this season. She is the first Red Raider rookie to be recognized with a Big 12 weekly award since Lauren Douglass in 2014.

